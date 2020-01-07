Ernie Kuehne, the benefactor of the University of North Texas Kuehne Speaker Series, donated $1 million last year, bringing the total raised by the series to $2.6 million in 2019.
The series was first established in 2013 by Kuehne to bring in high-profile speakers to raise money for scholarships and enhance academic excellence. Previous speakers include Donald Trump Jr. and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones.
The series also created a founding class of Emerald Lifetime Members, created to recognize individuals who have donated at least $250,000 to support the series. Kuehne is one of nine members of the group.
In 2020, the series will distribute $200,000 in funding to students.