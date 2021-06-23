Updated at 1:45 p.m. to include more reaction.
The University of North Texas has declined to sponsor its concert stage at the upcoming Denton Arts & Jazz Festival, citing a reallocation of money and the time and energy required by UNT staff to run the stage.
In a statement to the Denton Record-Chronicle, Jim Bersheidt said the Division of Brand Strategy and Communications had paid the sponsorship for the popular stage that featured student ensembles throughout the free, three-day festival.
"The Denton Arts and Jazz Festival is unique in that UNT has to pay for the best collegiate jazz program in the U.S. to play rather than incorporating our groups into the line-up as a way to draw a crowd," said Bersheidt, the vice president of the brand strategy division. "The dean of the College of Music recently offered this option again to festival organizers, but it was rejected."
Berscheidt said his division doesn't sponsor or staff other festivals in Denton or anywhere as part of the university's brand strategy and marketing purview.
"It’s up to each college and school dean at UNT to make decisions regarding the best, external sponsorship and marketing opportunities, so I reallocated the funding to other initiatives," Berscheidt said. "In addition to the financial obligation, several staff members in my area devoted a great deal of time to planning and running the stage and tent at the festival, which is the other significant issue that I had to address."
Berscheidt said he echoed UNT President Neal Smatresk, who punted the decision about sponsorship to the College of Music.
"If funds are available in the College of Music or the Division of Academic Affairs, then the sponsorship may continue. However, that’s not the purpose of the general university marketing budget," Berscheidt said.
John W. Richmond, the dean of the College of Music, said he understands the financial needs at the root of the decision, but is saddened for the students who might not get the chance to play at the festival in October. The college is ready to send student ensembles to perform at the festival if the organizers have physical and programming space available, he said.
"We love being part of the festival, and we were sad about the loss of everything related to the pandemic," Richmond said. "I didn’t know anything about the money part of this only because it didn’t run through our books. I didn't know this was a sponsorship. I knew that our students performed uncompensated, gratis, which isn't usual for us when performing out in the world."
Richmond said the sponsorship paid by the brand strategy division cost $15,000, and then the costs for staff who run both the stage and the tent. The pandemic dealt a blow to everyone in the country, Richmond said, and university budgets weren't spared. The College of Music went a full academic year without performing for live audiences, but it expanded its streaming capabilities, adding broadcasting technology to more performing spaces in the college. The students rehearsed and performed for streaming audiences at no charge, Richmond said.
"Every nook and cranny was affected by this pandemic," he said.
Ed Soph, a retired UNT College of Music Faculty member, broke the news of the sponsorship cancellation on the Denton Matters Facebook group. The post generated more than 40 comments, with quite a few coming from present and retired music and art faculty members who decried the decision as short-sighted.
"I really don’t want to say it's a mistake," Soph said. "It seems like a terrible misunderstanding. What I’d like to see is all parties — the UNT administration, Jazz Studies, and the Arts & Jazz Festival sit down at a table and figure something out so the UNT jazz students get their chance to perform."
The jazz festival is second only to the North Texas Fair & Rodeo in attendance and popularity in Denton. It attracts well over 100,000 attendees over three days each year. The UNT Jazz stage draws audiences throughout its concerts. A few years ago, a performance by the student Mariachi band attracted hundreds to the stage.
Soph has performed on the Jazz Stage, the festival's main stage, many times over the years. But he's also spent a lot of time at the UNT Showcase Stage watching students.
"Students are usually used to playing for their peers at school," Soph said. "The public exposure and the reaction they get from the people has got to be inspiring. For students, you're applying your craft, and to get that reaction from people outside the school can be really inspiring. It's very important to learn how to play for people who don’t even know you."
Richmond said the jazz festival moving its date from the last weekend in April to the first weekend of October this year posed another difficulty for the college.
"For us, April really is the perfect time for our students to have a performance like this," he said. "They've had a full academic year of rehearsals and performances. They have a much bigger catalog of music to pull from. They're playing at their best. With the festival happening this year in October, the students have been rehearsing for three weeks."
Richmond said the college is still willing to send students to perform in October.
"Can the (UNT) One O'clock (Lab Band, the premiere student jazz band) perform in October? Yes. We would want to send students who can perform at the standard we expect at that time. There are going to be fewer ensembles ready."
Richmond said the college wants to support the festival organizers in whatever way it can, and said the festival's leadership has always been "absolutely lovely" to work with since he arrived at UNT five years ago.
"We want to help any way we can, and we want to be part of the festival in the future," he said.
The college would be willing to partner with a donor, though Richmond said that might be most possible for festivals after this year.
"We love this festival. It's such an important part of the cultural life of the community," he said.
This is a developing story and will be updated