Jincheng Du, a University of North Texas professor in the materials science and engineering department, earned a Fulbright U.S. Scholar Award to conduct glass research in Brazil.
The award is sponsored by the Department of State, the International Commission on Glass's W.E.S. Turner award and the 2019 Gordon S. Fulcher Distinguished Scholar Award. For the Fulbright award, he'll be housed at the Federal University of Sao Carlos, which is home to the Center for Research, Technology and Education in Vitreous Materials.
Du has been a member of UNT's faculty since 2007 and has published 150 journal papers and co-authored a book on his glass research.
With the recognitions, he will also spend three months at the Corning Sullivan Park Science and Technology Center to look at two research paths in photonics and optical devices, as well as glass surface treatments.