Continued enrollment growth and strategies for educating a changing cohort of new students were among the issues covered Tuesday in the University of North Texas’s State of the University address.
President Neal Smatresk covered a lot of ground and capped off the afternoon’s event by honoring Regents Professor Nada Shabout with a President’s citation.
The award marks “extraordinary service and support to UNT either in enhancing the university’s reputation or in helping the university to accomplish its mission,” according to UNT’s website.
Shabout was most recently awarded the Kuwait Prize for Arts and Literature from the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences, which is regionally known as the “Arab Nobel Prize.”
Below are three of the largest takeaways from Tuesday afternoon’s event:
Enrollment is up, and federal dollars are partially to thank
UNT recently reported enrollment growth of 4.2%, which outpaced previous projections of 1-2%.
Growth was helped along by the school’s largest ever freshman class and record growth in the number of graduate students.
Despite those high points, UNT didn’t manage to retain as many students as it normally would year over year.
“So while retention of freshmen fell as we struggled with remote education, a key factor to helping our students stay in school has been federal funds that we gave out,” Smatresk said Tuesday.
He told audience members UNT had distributed more than 60,000 awards totaling more than $70 million in grants and aid through federal Higher Education Emergency Relief Fund dollars.
That money helped students stay in school, Smatresk said.
He also announced the university would offer a 2% merit pool and a 1% equity pool for raises to retain employees.
New students need more help
Demands and obstacles encountered due to the ongoing pandemic have left many students less prepared for college.
“You know, two years of remote education in high schools hasn’t exactly helped us either,” Smatresk said. “A large number of students who are in our entering class don’t come in with the same kind of college qualifications that they used to have. They’ve kind of missed out on a couple of years.”
It then falls to the university to offer additional support to get those students up to speed. Staff have been added to UNT’s math lab and writing centers to help combat that lack of college readiness.
Generational shifts
UNT is expecting to have more first-generation students over the years, and Generation Z increasingly want to have multiple careers over their lifetimes, Smatresk said.
That means providing resources through the UNT First Generation Success Center as students enter and remain in college, but it also means providing training and support for students who don’t intend to use their degree for a single career until retirement.
That means teaching students how to negotiate salaries, write resumes and how to interview, among other skills.
“Beginning in fall ‘22 we’re going to ask every student to participate in a first-year seminar that will expose them to a variety of skills and help them chart their career path,” Smatresk announced Tuesday.