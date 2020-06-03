University of North Texas police released body camera footage in the arrest of a black man on campus late Friday after a video surfaced on social media showing four officers surrounding and arresting him as he cries out.
UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement on Twitter that the Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity is investigating the officers’ actions after Denton and UNT community members called for him to address the arrest. UNT Police Chief Ed Reynolds said the investigation is standard protocol for any allegation of race-based stops to the Office of Equal Opportunity.
Police were brutally arresting a black male for not having a bicycle light in Denton. I’m the original owner of this video #BlacklivesMaters #PoliceBrutality #revolution #NoNewWorldOrder pic.twitter.com/Zd9z0UO7Nz— Justin🛸 (@justin__atx) May 30, 2020
Reynolds said in a statement that UNT police are releasing the footage to be open and transparent with the community.
“The intent of the officer at this point was to stop Mr. [Jekhari] Williams, advise him of the requirement/safety concern and issue a written warning, which was issued,” Reynolds said. “In addition, when the officer tried to verify Mr. Williams’ identity, he discovered there were multiple outstanding warrants for Mr. Williams’ arrest, including one for a probation violation.”
Body camera footage from UNT police shows an officer stopping Jekhari “Jey” Williams for riding his bicycle at night without a light. Bicyclists can’t ride at night if the bike doesn’t have a headlamp visible from at least 500 feet away and a red reflector visible from at least 300 feet away, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
The officer, Ryan Thomas, tells Williams he’s being detained — in official police custody for questioning but not an arrest — and Williams is shown attempting to ride away on his bike about two minutes into the encounter.
Reynolds said in the statement that stopping cyclists for not having lights at night is routine for UNT police. Statistics released by Reynolds show that 146 of 167 bicycle stops made by UNT police between May 29, 2018, and May 29, 2020, resulted in warnings. White people make up 51% of the stops, and black people make up 20% of the stops.
Most of the video shows Thomas in a patrol vehicle trying to run Williams’ name through a state system.
“If the individual doesn’t present an ID, the only way to verify the person’s identity is to run the name and information we are given through the state system, which is how our officer discovered Mr. Williams had outstanding warrants,” Reynolds said.
Two minutes into the video, it shows that Thomas is able to stop Williams after he tried riding away, and Thomas calls for backup. People, including a person who the officer said is a roommate, start to show up at the scene. Williams and another person point out that there are four to five officers at the scene for a bicycle incident.
Williams points out around 1:36 that it’s dangerous because he, a black man, was stopped by an officer and felt he was being racially profiled. Thomas tells Williams he understands the concern and says racial profiling wasn’t involved.
Williams replied to Smatresk’s Twitter statement saying that people aren’t a public relations move and that his traumatic experience shouldn’t be lessened.
Smatresk said on Twitter on Monday that UNT will host two Black Lives Matter town halls on Friday and on June 8. Williams told the Denton Record-Chronicle on Wednesday that Smatresk has yet to reach out to him about the incident.
“I think if you’re president of a university, every student should count no matter what race, gender or sexuality [someone is],” Williams said. “I think you should take time in each student.”
Williams also responded to Smatresk with a picture of his student ID and said Smatresk’s statement that the person arrested wasn’t affiliated with the university wasn’t true. UNT spokesperson Leigh Anne Gullett said Wednesday that Williams isn’t a current student and that he was last enrolled in classes in fall 2016.
Smatresk’s statement says the incident happened near the UNT campus, but the body camera footage and bystander footage shows the arrest happened outside the UNT Speech and Hearing Center at 907 W. Sycamore St.
“The location was a mistake on our part in the early stages of gathering information,” Gullett said.
Police were brutally arresting a black male for not having a bicycle light in Denton. I’m the original owner of this video #BlacklivesMaters #PoliceBrutality #revolution #NoNewWorldOrder pic.twitter.com/Zd9z0UO7Nz— Justin🛸 (@justin__atx) May 30, 2020
Around 27 minutes into the bodycam video, another officer tells Thomas there were apparently two white men who were also on bikes, which the initial officer denies. Thomas then goes to inform Williams he’s under arrest for two outstanding warrants from the city of Denton and the Texas Crime Information Center.
Officers then arrest Williams, who is screaming, “I’m tired of this,” and telling officers to stop.
Denton County Jail records show a warrant for Williams on a motion to adjudicate guilt for furnishing alcohol to a minor. “Motion to adjudicate guilt” means the state revoked a person’s probation because they violated probation.
Following Williams’ arrest and the protests surrounding George Floyd’s and Breonna Taylor’s deaths in police custody, UNT students have started a #BlackAtUNT trend on Twitter, where they’ve shared stories about their experiences at the university.
“I was stopped for walking, sitting and biking at UNT,” Williams said. “One time I was sitting on the curb, and an officer questioned me. All my friends — we do the same things. We hang out at the same places. None of them have ever been stopped.”