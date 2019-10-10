University of North Texas police have interviewed the suspect of a sexual assault investigation but have not yet made an arrest, officials said Thursday.
Police issued a crime alert Wednesday afternoon requesting students come forward if they had information about two sexual assaults that happened in West Hall in September. One occurred Sept. 22, and another occurred sometime in the month of September.
A third party reported to police on Sunday that they had knowledge of an alleged sexual assault between an undisclosed victim and an acquaintance. A second victim was identified in the course of the investigation, UNT Police Chief Ed Reynolds said.
“The first initial report we received was Sunday and a third-party report where we didn’t know the name of the victim,” Reynolds said. “So we’re trying to piece a lot of this together and don’t have all the information yet.”
The suspect became friends with people who lived in the dormitory and started visiting regularly in September, Reynolds said.
The suspect has been interviewed and is so far cooperating with the investigation, Reynolds said. Police are not releasing any identifying information about the suspect but said he is not affiliated with the university and has been trespassed from campus.
“We don’t have any reason to believe he will return to the campus,” Reynolds said.
Any students reluctant to come forward are protected by the UNT Code of Student Conduct for any other violations when they are the victim of or witness to sexual misconduct, dating violence, domestic violence and stalking.
Students with information about the two reported assaults may contact Detective Misha Stephens at 940-565-3006 and may call in anonymously to UNT Crime Stoppers at 940-369-TIPS (8477). Individuals should reference Case No. 0501019 when calling.