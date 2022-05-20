New York’s Metropolitan Museum of Art can thank the University of North Texas for adding to its summer exhibition. UNT’s Texas Fashion Collection, the university’s fashion archive, provided an evening dress by French designer Hubert de Givenchy for display in the Met’s “In America: An Anthology of Fashion.”
The dress, crafted from cream-colored chiffon, includes a cape with ostrich feathers and has been on display at the institute since May 7, two days after the 2022 Met Gala, in which celebrities and public figures walked the red carpet in a “Gilded Glamour” theme.
Through Sept. 5, the Givenchy ensemble will be on display in a section of the exhibition dedicated to the “Battle of Versailles,” a 1973 fashion show that pitted young American fashion designers against storied French designers to raise funds for preserving the palace at Versailles. To put an exclamation mark on the Texas connection, Austin fashion legend Tom Ford designed the display that will showcase the dress at the Met.
In Denton, garments and accessories from Givenchy and other well-known designers are on display for only a few more weeks in “Delight: Selections from the Texas Fashion Collection” at the CVAD (College of Visual Arts and Design) Gallery on the UNT campus. The gallery collects and documents historic garments and high fashion from past centuries through the present.
“It’s an honor to have this stunning example of haute couture represent our collection in such an important fashion history exhibition,” director Annette Becker said.