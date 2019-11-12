The Portal to Texas History at the University of North Texas has now raised enough funding to receive $500,000 from a National Endowment for the Humanities challenge grant.
The portal, which has more than 1.5 million historical materials like old newspapers and photographs, needed to raise $1.5 million in the past four years to receive the grant. This semester, fundraising hit $2.3 million.
The funding goes to the Cathy Nelson Hartman Portal to Texas History Endowment, which funds technology and support for the collection, research fellowships and educational initiatives.
“I’m proud of the amazing team bringing Texas history to the world,” said Dean of Libraries Diane Bruxvoort in a press release. “The Portal is a free and public online gateway to primary source materials about Texas, and thanks to the support from our donors and the National Endowment for the Humanities, we can ensure this resource will be accessible for generations to come.”