Registration is open for the inaugural class in a new online master of business administration program in sport entertainment management at the University of North Texas.
The new program, which is backed by the Dallas Cowboys, will kick-off this fall and is designed professionals with work experience, industry executives and others looking to add to their business acumen.
It's a 36-credit-hour professional online degree with six specialization courses: sports in the global marketplace, corporate partnerships, analytics, event operations, talent management and consultancy.
The Dallas Cowboys involvement means Cowboys' staff will work with professors for special class projects, serve as guest speakers and some will be adjunct faculty.
“Through key partnerships, such as our relationship with the University of North Texas, we have found ways to grow the reach of the Dallas Cowboys across a variety of these industries,” Jerry Jones Jr., chief sales & marketing officer of the Dallas Cowboys, said in a press release. “We’re excited to share those learnings and experiences with students partaking in this new online program at UNT.”