The Santander Consumer USA Inc. Foundation gave an $85,000 grant to the Persevere UNTil Success Happens program at the University of North Texas which helps young adults who aged out of foster care to transition to college.
Specifically, it will fund the Summer Bridge Program that helps pay for housing, programming and college transition services to incoming freshmen and transfer students who were formerly housed in foster care. It will allow them to serve an additional 20 students next summer.
The PUSH program was founded in 2012 to help support foster care alumni at UNT. Approximately 18% of kids who were in foster care attend college, and of that only 3% graduate, said Brenda Sweeten, the PUSH adviser.