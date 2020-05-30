A video showing at least four University of North Texas police officers restraining a black man, who is crying out and moving around, surfaced on Twitter late Friday from a person at the scene near the UNT Speech and Hearing Center at 907 W. Sycamore St.
UNT is investigating an incident where a man allegedly resisted arrest by multiple university officers on campus late Friday, UNT President Neal Smatresk said in a statement Saturday. Two social media posts showing a video of the incident say the man being arrested is black.
The incident comes amid national protests in the United States following George Floyd’s death on Monday in Minnesota after a police officer pressed his knee against Floyd’s neck for several minutes.
“Although no one was injured, this regrettable incident near our campus occurred at a time of heightened emotions following the recent tragedy in Minnesota,” Smatresk said in a statement. “As a result, and following our standard protocol, UNT’s Division of Institutional Equity and Diversity will be investigating actions taken by our police officers.”
The video’s caption from one Twitter user reads, “He’s literally getting attacked for not having a light on his bicycle, he’s literally screaming,” and shows three officers on the university’s campus surrounding a man and attempting to detain him near a sign for the university’s Speech and Hearing Center.
Bystanders are shown condemning the officers, saying they’ll get lawyers involved and telling them to stop hurting the man.
The officers pulled the man over late Friday for riding his bicycle without a light, Smatresk said. Bicyclists cannot ride a bike at night if the bike doesn’t have a headlamp visible from at least 500 feet away and a red reflector visible from at least 300 feet away, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
During the stop, officers determined the cyclist had outstanding warrants and he was arrested on those warrants. Smatresk said the cyclist isn’t affiliated with UNT.
Protests surrounding Floyd’s death, police brutality and racism continued Friday in multiple cities including the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Shops were looted and damaged in Deep Ellum and downtown Dallas and an artist painted a mural including Floyd and three other people killed by police.
The protests continued Saturday afternoon as people gathered in front of Dallas City Hall and outside the Dallas police headquarters to march around downtown.