The Texas Higher Education Coordinating Board gave the University of North Texas the green light to build a branch campus in Frisco.
The board approved the satellite campus during its regular meeting Jan. 23.
The branch campus has operated as The New College at Frisco since 2016. The city donated an 100-acre lot to UNT in 2018, and the master plan for the space was unveiled earlier this year.
Construction is expected to begin in October, with the campus open for students in January 2023.
The first-phase of the plan will cost an estimated $100 million and include roads, parking lots, the first academic building, a nature pavilion and a footbridge to an incoming mixed-use development.