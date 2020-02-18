Universities and publishers will be able to share and analyze data more easily when the University of North Texas creates a new cyber knowledge bank.
The new data trust is being funded by a $1.2 million grant from The Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The endeavor should take two years and will be led by UNT librarian Kevin Hawkins.
The data trust will host pen access materials, which are free to read online and are distributed without licensing restrictions. The unrestricted access to scholarly research means students, professors and scholars will have access to the most up-to-date information for their work.