North Texas football coach Seth Littrell arrived at the Lovelace & McNatt Families Practice Facility just after 10 a.m. Wednesday during perhaps the most unusual morning of his tenure at the school.
There were forms to fill out and a test for COVID-19 to take.
The process was one Littrell was happy to go through because it represents a key step in UNT's return to normal in the wake of a pandemic that shuttered the school in March. Littrell was among 55 to 60 UNT athletic department officials who returned to the school's athletic facilities in the initial phase of its reopening.
"I'm excited," Littrell said. "The biggest thing is just being around the guys. You look up one day and you haven't been around your staff and players for three or four months.
"I'm going to have a hard time not giving everyone a hug."
The adjustment is just one of several UNT's athletic staff and football players will make over the next few weeks. The group will serve as a trial balloon for the university as it prepares to return its student body to campus this fall.
UNT spent the past several weeks formulating a detailed plan to safely return its athletes to university facilities. School officials approved the plan late Friday.
A key part of that plan is having each member of UNT's staff take a nasal swab test for COVID-19.
Players will undergo antibody blood testing when they arrive on campus. If any of those players test positive for antibodies or show symptoms of COVID-19, they will have a follow-up nasal swab.
UNT's players will arrive in four waves of approximately 30 players spaced a week apart beginning Monday. Those players will be split into groups. Each of those groups with be assigned to one of four locker rooms and one of three weight rooms to minimize contact between players and reduce the risk of spreading the virus.
UNT officials will hold a teleconference with the members of its football team and their parents to go over their plan on Thursday night. UNT will hold similar calls with other fall sports teams 14 days in advance of when they report to campus later this summer.
"Our staff has had meetings over the last week to prepare everyone for what this is going to look like and how important it is to maintain proper procedures," said Jared Mosely, UNT's associate vice president for athletics who played a key role in formulating the school's plan to return athletes to campus. "They are ready. You can't completely eliminate risk, but we feel like we have put enough measures in place to provide a safe environment."
UNT officials and athletes will have their temperatures checked and be questioned about any changes in their health when they enter athletic facilities each day. Athletes will receive a colored wrist band once they complete the process.
The color of those bands will change daily, allowing school officials to ensure all members of the team have completed the process before they participate in team activities.
UNT's players will have their own water bottles, a departure from the common practice of having players share bottles during offseason conditioning drills and practices.
How the UNT football team fares while following those parameters could help the university as it formulates a plan for reopening the rest of campus.
"We have one shot," said Jeff Smith, who heads up UNT's sports medicine department. "We are the trial run for the whole university. That is the reason we wanted to make sure we do it right and have a phased approach."
UNT's offensive and defensive linemen as well as tight ends and linebackers will be in the first wave of players who arrive on Monday. Quarterbacks, running backs, wide receivers and defensive backs will arrive on June 15. Freshmen and all other scholarship players will report on June 22. The remainder of the players on UNT's roster will arrive on July 13.
The school's other fall sports teams, including soccer and volleyball, will report in July.
UNT officials have been in constant contact with the university's athletes since campus shut down and do not know of any players who have gotten COVID-19.
School officials are confident the plans they put in place will minimize risk but are prepared in case a player or school official does test positive. Anyone who tests positive will go into a university protocol and will be quarantined.
Smith said UNT officials have emphasized the importance of being responsible and minimizing risk to athletes during their time away from campus and will continue to do so when they return.
Marshall, one of UNT's rivals in Conference USA, announced Monday that two football players and a member of its staff tested positive for COVID-19.
"I would be surprised if we get to the end and no one tests positive," UNT athletic director Wren Baker said. "That's why we are testing. That way we can put anyone who tests positive into protocol and protect everyone else."
UNT is confident in that plan and the ability of its football team to pave the way for the university's return to campus.
Littrell has been in constant contact with his players during the shutdown to answer their questions, including one he heard over and over.
"They are always wanting updates on when we are coming back," Littrell said. "They are champing at the bit. When you love it as much as we do, it's hard to be away for this long."