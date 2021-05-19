The Texas Municipal Clerks Association, which is housed at and hosted by the University of North Texas, celebrates its 35th anniversary this year.
Its current iteration was incorporated on June 27, 1986, and moved right into UNT.
The predecessor group, the Association of City Clerks and Secretaries of Texas, was founded in 1952 in Dallas during the annual meeting of the National Institute of Municipal Clerks, which is now the International Institute of Municipal Clerks.
Amy Holt, education director for the association, estimated that roughly half of Texas cities require applicable employees to have the TMCA certification, but it isn’t a state requirement.
In addition to seminar presentations, association members will mark the 35th anniversary by assembling and sealing away a time capsule.
Holt said members hadn’t yet nailed down all the details around the summer’s anniversary events or time capsule specifics.
She said the time capsule will contain face mask, hand sanitizer, a copy of the Denton Record-Chronicle, association board meeting minutes and a few other items, but she wasn’t certain how long they’d wait until digging it back up.
The current state association has 1,035 members and 17 chapters across Texas. Among other services, it offers training and certification to municipal clerks and secretaries. It is the third-oldest such program in the country.
State legislators formally recognized the certification in 1986, but not all city clerks and secretaries are required to be certified.