INSIGHT Into Diversity, the oldest diversity-focused higher education magazine, recognized the University of North Texas with the 2019 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award.
UNT was received the award for the second year in a row, and was one of 93 recipients in the magazine's November 2019 issue. The award recognizes institutions that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.
“We are delighted that the University of North Texas was selected to receive the HEED award for the second consecutive year,” said Joanne G. Woodard, vice president for Institutional Equity and Diversity, in a press release. “This award is a recognition of the institution’s demonstrated commitment to and progress in achieving a diverse and inclusive campus community where all faculty, staff and students can thrive.”