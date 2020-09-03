University of North Texas assistant football coach Tate Wallis was arrested Thursday on two counts of an improper relationship between a student and an educator, according to Denton County Jail records.
Wallis was released on $20,000 bond. The charges are a felony offense in Texas.
UNT released a statement late Thursday night:
“We have been made aware of charges brought against a member of our football coaching staff for a matter unrelated to his employment with the university. The employee has been placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed on campus or to participate in any job-related duties while on leave. We have initiated a review of the available information, and we will take appropriate action following completion of the review.”
Wallis was the offensive coordinator at Argyle High School from 2018-19.
Argyle head football coach and athletic director Todd Rodgers did not return multiple messages seeking comment late Thursday night.
According to Denton County Jail records, the offenses occurred in October and December of 2019, during Wallis' tenure at Argyle.
Wallis was an assistant coach at North Forney prior to his time with the Eagles. The former quarterback led Ennis to the 2000 Class 4A state title as a senior and went on to play at SMU.
UNT is set to open its season on Saturday at home against Houston Baptist University.
UNT coach Seth Littrell hired Wallis following the 2019 season and gave him a second chance to work at the college level. Wallis spent seven seasons at Baylor from 2009-15 under Art Briles before Briles was fired in 2016.
"I'm really looking forward to adding coach Wallis to our staff," Littrell said in a statement when he added Wallis to his staff. "He's been very successful everywhere he has been and will bring another creative dynamic to what we can do offensively. I'm excited about welcoming him into our family and can't wait to see him have the opportunity to work with our very talented quarterback room."
Staff Writer Reece Waddell contributed to this report