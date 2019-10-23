Fifteen police jurisdictions in Denton County, particularly in many of the county's smaller cities, are participating in a national drive to help people safely dispose of their old prescriptions this weekend.
From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, residents can bring unused medications to secure drop-off locations where they will be safely disposed of.
There is no special drive organized in Denton, as the Denton Police Department maintains a secure kiosk for disposal in the lobby, located at 601 E. Hickory St.
To learn more about the program and find the drop-off location nearest you, visit the Drug Enforcement Administration website at https://bit.ly/2Ji9WCB.