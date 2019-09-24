The date and dancers are set: United Way of Denton County's annual gala "Dancing with Our Stars" is scheduled for Saturday, Jan. 18.
This year, 26 participants will dance in 13 teams of two for the competition.
Under the guidance of Gladys Keaton, associate professor of dance at Texas Woman's University, the duos will compete for the mirror ball at the Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center.
This year's dancers are: Daphne Adams, Christian Community Action; Stacy Anaya, City of Lewisville; Nick Augustine, Lone Star Content Marketing; Aaron Benedict, PointBank; Sue Bowman, Sam Pack’s Five-Star Ford, Lewisville; Amy Brothers, D&S Engineering Labs, LLC; Terry Buzzard, Jr., SMI Coaching; Whitney Donohue, The Martino Group; Samantha Ferguson, Hayes, Berry, White & Vanzant, LLP; Michael Forbes, PediPlace; Jennifer Frazier, Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Denton; Gabby Keys, Guaranty Bank & Trust; Tracy Long, Independent Bank; Glen McGinnis, Embassy Suites by Hilton Denton Convention Center; Brooke Moore, Denton Parks Foundation; Deval Patel, WhichWich - Razor Ranch; Jason Rainey, Denton ISD; Lacey Rainey, Denton ISD; Lori Rapp, Lewisville ISD; Preston Smith, Ciera Bank; Michael Talley, Denton County; Kelby Trusty, Total Eyecare; Paul Vooheis, DATCU Credit Union; Jeremy Wear, Medical City Denton; Fred Whitfield, Huffines of Lewisville; Reagan Wood, Robert Wood & Associates.
For more information, visit https://bit.ly/2mZWRFG.