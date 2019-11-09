United Way of Denton County announced five new members on the Board of Directors representing the county's southern half.
They are Melinda Galler, Guy T. Phillips, Ann Pomykal, Andrea Roy and Michael Thomson.
A resident of The Colony, Galler previously served on the Greater Lewisville United Way board and is an assistant city manager for Lewisville.
Phillips of Highland Village was already an active volunteer with the agency, having served on committees and been a photographer. He is a former corporate educator at a Fortune 500 company.
Pomykal of Corinth previously served on national and regional boards of United Way. She retired after a long career with Texas Instruments in philanthropy and community outreach.
Roy of Grapevine serves as economic development director for the town of Flower Mound.
Thomson of Hickory Creek is the Highland Village fire chief.
Board members serve three-year terms and are responsible for the agency's governance, oversight and strategic direction.
To learn more, visit unitedwaydenton.org/Leadership.