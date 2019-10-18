Leadership from the United Auto Workers Local 276 in Detroit will discuss the recent strike against General Motors beginning at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the meeting room at the North Branch Library, 3020 N. Locust St.
Roberto Calderon, a University of North Texas history professor, will also explain the history of labor movements in the U.S. Refreshments will be served and the event is free and open to the public.
For more information, email dentonworker@gmail.com or follow @dentonworker on Facebook and Twitter. More information is also available on the event page, facebook.com/events/961769154190840.