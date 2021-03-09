FORT WORTH — Unfinished business.
That has been the rallying cry for Argyle over the past year.
Argyle never got the chance to play in its state semifinal game last season after the UIL canceled the state tournament due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Tuesday night, Argyle finally got the opportunity to show the state what it was made of against the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
And the Eagles made the most of it.
After a year of waiting and working to get back to this point, Argyle made an emphatic statement, taking down Oak Cliff Faith Family 43-39 to win the 4A semifinal at the Wilkerson-Greines Activity Center.
“There’s no feeling like it,” said Argyle senior Nate Atwood, who finished with a team-high 16 points. “I think not only this game, but this season, our mentality has been run it back. I think that’s just been a chip on our shoulder.
“It makes it that much sweeter. We actually get to go this year. We’re just all super excited right now.”
Argyle’s victory sets up a date with Huffman Hargrave in the 4A championship game at 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Alamodome in San Antonio. It is Argyle’s first appearance in the title game since winning it all in 2011-12.
“We have a word that we use,” Argyle coach Russell Perkins explained. “It’s called ‘flight.’ And the ‘f’ stands for fearless. We played fearless tonight. We went to try and win the game against the No. 1 team in the state, and we were just fearless on both ends of the floor.”
Perkins wasn’t kidding.
Argyle spotted Faith Family a seven-point lead in the first quarter, as Faith Family started the game on a 7-0 run. But Argyle didn’t flinch, ending the quarter on a 10-2 run.
Argyle took a 20-15 lead into halftime, as its defense smothered a Faith Family team that entered the night averaging nearly 80 points per game.
“Defensively, it was as good as I’ve ever had anybody play,” Perkins said. “And you have to be. They’re that good. We just fought for position every possession. Even rebounding the ball, we were so tough. They wanted it. They are special, special kids who aren’t afraid.”
Atwood was Argyle’s primary source of offense for most of the evening, but the Eagles got key contributions from others like Skylar McCurry and Slate McMellian.
McCurry, Grey Goodson and Eli Valentino all finished with six points, but it was McCurry who hit Argyle’s only 3-pointer of the game. His 3 gave Argyle a 35-25 lead with 5:24 remaining, but Faith Family battled back.
Faith Family pulled to within 39-36 with 1:02 left, but Argyle made several key free throws down the stretch, including McMellian splitting a pair of free throws with under 10 seconds left to seal the win.
“The free throw was tough,” McMellian said. “I had already missed two earlier in the game. I just knew I needed to make one, and luckily I did it.”
Argyle improves to 30-1 overall with the victory, which was its 27th consecutive win.
With its 28th consecutive win on Saturday, Argyle would claim its second state title in school history.
And perhaps no one is more excited about that chance than the usually-stoic Perkins, who was seen jumping and celebrating with his team as the final buzzer sounded on Tuesday.
“Y’all don’t see it, but behind closed doors, he loves us,” Atwood said. “He’s jumped with us twice this season like you saw. I think today he had something extra in there.”