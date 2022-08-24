Denton rally
Protesters stand and sit on the lawn outside the Courthouse on the Square during a rally for reproductive rights on June 24. 

 Maria Crane/For the DRC

AUSTIN — North Texas prosecutors are divided over how to apply a new law that criminalizes abortion, setting the stage for a patchwork of enforcement that varies by county.

While Dallas County District Attorney John Creuzot vowed not to bring charges under the abortion ban, prosecutors in neighboring Denton and Tarrant counties said they will handle the cases like any other felony. Collin County did not respond to requests for comment.

