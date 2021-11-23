Sorry, an error occurred.
Updated: November 23, 2021 @ 11:38 am
Michael Burgess
U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, will address the Denton Record-Chronicle’s Editorial Board today, Nov. 23, at 4:30 p.m.
We will stream the appearance live at DentonRC.com and on our Facebook page, www.facebook.com/DentonRC. We invite you to watch and interact.
Have questions you would like us to ask Rep. Burgess? Email them to drc@dentonrc.com or drop them in the comments below.