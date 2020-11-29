The Texas Department of Transportation will host a virtual public meeting Dec. 2 through 17 for the U.S. Highway 380 feasibility study in Denton county, analyzing potential improvements to the stretch of the highway from Interstate 35 to the Collin County line.
The meeting will be available for just over two weeks beginning Wednesday at 6 p.m., and will include a pre-recorded presentation, maps, drawings and other resources. Residents can leave comments by submitting them via e-mail, voicemail or physical mail. Comments must be submitted on or before Dec. 17, the last day of the meeting, to be included in public record.
According to TxDOT resources, the meeting will provide an update on the feasibility study, which was started to analyze roadway options for the aforementioned stretch of Highway 380, including improvements to its existing alignment or utilizing new alignments.
Come Wednesday, the meeting and associated resources will be available at http://www.keepitmovingdallas.com/US380DentonPM2.
— Justin Grass