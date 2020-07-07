The Texas Department of Transportation will open a virtual public hearing on the proposed construction of a new Loop 288 segment from Interstate 35W to I-35.
The presentation and other materials for the project will be available online at keepitmovingdallas.com/SL288 beginning 6 p.m. Thursday and through 5 p.m. Tuesday, July 28. Individuals without internet access can call 214-320-6628 to ask about the project.
Individuals can also comment online, via email, phone at 940-441-5260, or by mail to the TxDOT Dallas District office at 4777 East US 80, Mesquite, TX 75150, attention of Nelson Underwood, P.E.
The deadline to submit comments is July 28.
An in-person public hearing has been scheduled for Monday, July 13. Individuals can call 512-241-2208 during business hours to schedule an appointment to attend the in-person session either during the mid-day or early evening. Attendees will be required to wear a face mask and follow social distancing guidelines.
The new, 9-mile segment is expected to cost about $135.7 million and build four lanes of frontage roads from I-35W to I-35.
TxDOT is in the process of acquiring right-of-way and expects to displace five homes and one commercial property with the project.
Construction is planned to begin in 2026.