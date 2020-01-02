The Texas Department of Transportation is seeking public feedback on improvements to FM2449 in a come-and-go style meeting from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at Ponder High School, 300 West Bailey St.
State transportation officials are studying the feasibility of improvements starting west of FM156 to future State Loop 288. Representatives will be available to receive public input at the meeting.
The study is considering several options to improve FM2449, including using the current alignment or building a new one. The changes could require TxDOT to obtain additional right-of-way to build the roads.