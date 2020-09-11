The Texas Department of Transportation is slated to propose reconstruction improvements to FM 1385 from US 380 to FM 455 in Denton County during an online virtual public meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 15.
The reconstruction operation for the FM 1385 includes widening an approximately 12-mile section of FM 1385 from US 380 to FM 455. The proposed project is expected to affect Denton County cities such as Little Elm, Pilot Point and Aubrey.
The meeting will be virtually available through the comment period deadline on Wednesday, Sept. 30.