Updated: December 15, 2021 @ 6:55 pm
Residents talk with Texas Department of Transportation representatives during a public meeting about the future of U.S. Highway 380, on Thursday at the Denton Civic Center.
The Texas Department of Transportation is extending the public comment period for its U.S. Highway 380 feasibility study through Jan. 19, the agency has announced.
TxDOT previously set the deadline for public input at Dec. 17 and held two open houses earlier this month in Prosper and Denton. The agency officially recommended U.S. 380 be converted to a limited-access freeway in order to address future congestion, though the project is still decades out.
Here's how residents can give their input:
