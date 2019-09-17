The Tarrant County Medical Examiner has ruled the death of Texas Woman's University English professor Katherine McWain a suicide. She was 31.
McWain's body was found at about 11:30 a.m. Sunday on the third floor roof outside one of the classroom and office towers on campus. She died of blunt force injuries.
McWain was an assistant professor of English and director of First-Year Composition at the university. She received her Ph.D. in English (composition and rhetoric) from the University of Nebraska, her master's in English language and literature from the University of Missouri-Kansas City, and her bachelor's in English and writing from Drury University.
At TWU, McWain taught graduate courses in writing theory and pedagogy and undergraduate courses in composition while working with graduate teaching assistants, adjunct instructors and dual enrollment teachers in the first-year composition program.
McWain’s research focused on writing program administration, first-year composition, teacher development and dual enrollment pedagogy. Her work has been published in Teaching English in the Two-Year College, the Michigan Journal of Community Service Learning and Purdue’s Teaching Information Literacy series.
