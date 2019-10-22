Texas Woman's University was named the national champions among Division 1 universities in the Association of Outdoor Recreation and Education Campus Challenge.
The annual competition from mid-September to mid-October tracks how active students, faculty and staff are in activities like camping, biking and active service projects.
Nearly 1,500 members of the community participated to log more than 65,000 hours of outdoor activities and win the title. TWU competed against 98 other universities.
Also in the competition, TWU was named the environmental champion, health/wellbeing champion, developing skills/personal growth champion and the southwest champion for the region.
TWU will host a campus celebration of the title from noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5 in front of the Fitness & Recreation building.