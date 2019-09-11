Graduate and professional schools will provide information to potential students at Texas Woman's University on Tuesday.
Participants can get information about graduate school requirements, entrance exams, financial aid and scholarships. Prospective TWU students could also win a $1,000 scholarship for the 2020-21 school year.
The event will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Pioneer Hall. Parking will be available on campus and at Denton Bible Church, with a free shuttle to campus.
In conjunction with the fair, TWU will host a seminar, "Graduate School: The Guide to Getting In," from 11 a.m. to noon in the Blagg-Huey Library, Room 101.