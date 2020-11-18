This story was updated at 1:51 p.m. with more information on the 911 call.
The Denton Police Department is investigating a shooting that sent two women to the hospital with gunshot injuries late Tuesday, a department spokesperson said Wednesday morning.
Officers located two 20-year-old women around the 1200 block of East University Drive near North Ruddell Street on Tuesday while responding to a shooting call around 10:39 p.m. Tuesday.
Denton police spokesperson Amy Cunningham said the women's injuries weren't life-threatening. No one had been arrested as of Wednesday morning in connection with the shooting.
Multiple 911 callers reported the shooting, including convenience store employees in the area. Cunningham said the women went to a convenience store to seek help. She said the women didn't know the suspect(s).
The Police Department last reported a shooting with injuries on Oct. 24 in the 100 block of Duchess Drive that left one of two victims dead.
Two men were arrested in connection to the homicide in late October, but the department is still investigating as detectives identified “multiple individuals” involved, according to a news release.
This is a developing story and will be updated as new information is made available.