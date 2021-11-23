Updated at 3:16 p.m. with the identity of the third teenager in the crash.
The three teenagers who were killed in a Sanger car crash Sunday died due to blunt force injuries in the crash, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner.
The medical examiner identified the three teens by Tuesday afternoon. They were 14-year-old Kevin Xzavier Angeles of Northlake, 15-year-old Nelson Steven Candelario Lopez Vargas of Argyle and 16-year-old Brian Atian Hutson. Hutson's town of residence wasn't listed by Tuesday afternoon.
The medical examiner ruled the three boys' deaths an accident. Two boys were injured in the crash and survived. Donna Green, a spokesperson for the city of Sanger, said they are a 14-year-old driver and an 18-year-old passenger.
The Sanger Police Department started to pursue the truck the boys were in around 5:30 a.m., responding to a report about attempted car burglaries, and the boys fled.
The short pursuit ended when the fleeing truck crashed into a tree in the 700 block of South Fifth Street.
Green said none of the boys are from Sanger but that at least one had ties to the city, which is why they were there. She said they were all from the North Texas area.
Sunday morning, the Sanger Police Department responded to reports of car burglaries involving a white Ford extended cab truck, according to a news release. They spotted the described truck and attempted to stop the occupants in the 300 block of North Fifth Street.
Officials said the boys took off and lost control of their truck, crashing into a tree less than half a mile away.
Green said Monday that the driver had minor injuries and was out of the hospital, while the other surviving passenger had life-threatening injuries.
ZAIRA PEREZ can be reached at 940-566-6882 and via Twitter at @zairalperez.