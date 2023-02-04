Two teens were arrested under suspicion of shooting a 19-year-old man on Friday. The man, later identified as David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, died at a local hospital on Saturday morning, according to a Little Elm Police Department press release.
At about 1 p.m. Friday, Little Elm Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Knight Trail, and found Pleasant wounded. He was transported to a local hospital.
Detectives from both the Little Elm Police Department and the Denton County Sheriff’s Office were investigating the incident and cleared the scene at about 5:30 p.m.
At about 8:15 p.m. Friday, officers detained a 17- and 18-year-old suspects, who are Collin County residents, for a possible connection of the incident.
The Little Elm Police Department gave an update at about 12:15 p.m. Saturday and said Pleasant succumbed to his injuries in the morning.
The two teens’ charges have been upgraded from aggravated assault to murder.
The Denton Record-Chronicle contacted a Little Elm Police Department spokesperson for clarification of the identification of the suspects, but the department hadn't responded at the time of publication.
Wake Up with the DR-C: Get today's headlines in your inbox
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
JUAN BETANCOURT can be reached via Twitter at @jbetancourt_15.