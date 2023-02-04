Police lights

Two teens were arrested under suspicion of shooting a 19-year-old man on Friday. The man, later identified as David Noel Pleasant of Little Elm, died at a local hospital on Saturday morning, according to a Little Elm Police Department press release.

At about 1 p.m. Friday, Little Elm Police Department officers responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of Knight Trail, and found Pleasant wounded. He was transported to a local hospital.

