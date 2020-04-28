The Denton County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths of two people found dead at a home in the 15600 block of Cessna Road west of Justin on Saturday morning.
The sheriff's office responded to a 911 call at about 7 a.m. Saturday, when a man reported that he had found his parents dead inside a home in southwestern Denton County.
Kenneth and Susan Howard, both 58 years old, died from gunshots to the chest, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner. The manner of death is still pending.
Denton County deputies called the Justin Police Department to assist. The sheriff's office said there was no immediate threat to any residents in the area, according to a news release sent Tuesday.
Sheriff's office spokesman Orlando Hinojosa said no further information is available and that an investigation is ongoing.