Two Prosper High School softball coaches are under police and district investigation after a student and her mother alleged that they failed to report sexual assault committed by one of their players against three others.
Head coach Renna Bersosa was arrested Friday and accused of a misdemeanor failure to report child abuse and booked into the Collin County jail before being released on a $3,500 bail later that day.
Assistant coach Kasie Ostrom was arrested Tuesday and accused of the same offense and released on a personal recognizance bond. Ostrom was most recently the head coach at Denton ISD’s Braswell High School through last season. She was hired by Prosper ISD on Aug. 2.
An affidavit by the Prosper ISD Police Department states that a student-athlete met with the head softball coach on Aug. 7, two days before classes began, and told her that three other athletes said they were sexually abused and raped by another player off-campus during multiple sleepovers at players’ homes this summer.
The student told police that Bersosa said the suspect in the sexual assaults was “a good player and they don’t want to lose her.”
The student alleged to police that Bersosa told the student to handle the situation on her own by telling the suspect she would report her to the coaches if she did not stop committing sexual assault. The player said she texted the suspect and told her to stop or she would tell the coach.
The students involved weren’t named in the affidavit.
The mother of the student who reported the incidents told police that Ostrom was present but did not speak during the meeting, according to the affidavit.
Texas law requires anyone who believes child abuse or neglect is occurring to report it to police. Educators are required to report within 48 hours, and failure to do so is a crime.
When authorities met with Bersosa on Aug. 23, she said the student reported sexual assault allegations to her but “was not aware she had to report a third-party allegation,” according to the affidavit. Ostrom met with authorities on Thursday and said she believed Bersosa was going to investigate the claims, the affidavit said.
Prosper ISD alerted parents about the warrant issued for Bersosa’s arrest Thursday and Ostrom’s on Monday. The emails stated that district personnel outside the coaches first learned of the allegations the week of Aug. 14 and that both coaches were placed on administrative leave pending a criminal investigation. The district confirmed to The Dallas Morning News on Tuesday that neither coach is still employed by Prosper ISD.
The emails also stated: “Prosper ISD requires employees to undergo training and ensure they know the proper steps to report such cases.”
Bersosa was promoted to head softball coach at Prosper in May. She had worked for the district since August 2019, previously serving as an assistant volleyball coach. Bersosa also coached softball and volleyball at Abilene and Allen and softball at Plano, most recently, where she led the program to the state tournament in her first season in 2018.
The News contacted both coaches. Ostrom did not immediately respond to requests for comment, and Bersosa declined to speak on the matter. Bersosa’s attorney also did not respond to requests for comment.
The allegations come just months after Prosper Rock Hill softball coach Leigh Anne Budd left the district following allegations of disability discrimination that led a softball player to pursue legal action against Prosper ISD.
The embattled district is also facing a lawsuit by a family that claims its daughters were sexually abused by a former bus driver more than 100 times during their kindergarten and first grade years.
In 2015, The News also reported that a Prosper High School teacher said she was blamed by her boss for reporting another educator in the district who allegedly made sexual advances to a student. The teacher reported what happened to Prosper police, and her boss said she should have reported it to the school district’s officers.
Prosper’s softball team finished the season 15-21 last year and 7-7 in district. It lost in the first round of the playoffs to Plano West.
