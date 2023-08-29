Prosper High logo

Two Prosper High School softball coaches are under police and district investigation after a student and her mother alleged that they failed to report sexual assault committed by one of their players against three others.

Head coach Renna Bersosa was arrested Friday and accused of a misdemeanor failure to report child abuse and booked into the Collin County jail before being released on a $3,500 bail later that day.

