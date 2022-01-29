A man is in critical condition and a woman in stable condition after the two suffered severe burns in a Saturday morning storage unit fire on Fort Worth Drive, caused by a propane bottle explosion, according to the Denton Fire Department.
The department first posted about the fire on social media at 5:01 a.m. Officials responded to the 3300 block of Fort Worth Drive at about 3:35 a.m., with multiple storage units on fire at Space Plus Self Storage. Two civilians had been transported to a hospital with serious burns, according to the post, and the fire was under control by about 4:30 a.m.
Reached Saturday morning, Denton Fire Department spokesperson David Boots said the injured people were a man and a woman, both transported to Medical City Plano. As of 10 a.m., the man was in critical condition with second and third degree burns, while the woman was in stable condition with first and second degree burns.
Boots said the man and woman were living in one of the storage units. Officials determined the fire was caused by them transferring propane from larger to smaller containers.
“They were inappropriately trying to fill one-pound propane bottles from a larger, 20-pound propane bottle,” Boots said. “During that transfer, something happened and the bottles blew up.”
Boots said it isn’t yet known if fire officials were able to speak to one or both of the victims to find out what happened, or if an investigation showed the cause. In total, 12 storage units were damaged in the explosion and subsequent blaze.
Other reports
3600 block of Marquette Drive — A 17-year-old boy was arrested Friday night on a charge of aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14, according to a Denton Police Department report.
At 7:32 p.m., officers arrived at a residence in the block to conduct an unrelated welfare check on the family, concerning another person in the household. They learned the boy was at the home, the report states, and that he had an active arrest warrant for aggravated sexual assault of a child.
The incident was reported to Denton police Dec. 21, with the offense taking place Dec. 18. The victim is a family member of the suspect, according to the report, and while it doesn’t state their age, the boy allegedly committed the offense of sexual assault of a child under 14. The report included no other details.
4100 block of Mill Run Road — A 28-year-old man was arrested Friday afternoon after he allegedly pulled on the handles of several car doors, getting in at least one, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at the block at about 1:39 p.m., after police received calls of the man “checking” vehicle doors. One caller reported seeing him inside their vehicle, but declined to press charges, the report states.
Officers contacted the man and he allegedly admitted to being high on marijuana. The report didn’t specify if he gave a reason for his alleged attempts to get inside the cars. He was arrested on a charge of non-alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 377 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.