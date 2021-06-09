Two passengers in a small plane that crashed in Denton Wednesday evening sustained minor injuries, authorities said.
The Denton Police and Fire Departments are at the scene of the crash just south of the Denton Enterprise Airport. Authorities said the plane crashed north of FM 2449.
Battalion Chief David Boots, a spokesperson for the Fire Department, said the plane was a Piper 140 — an aircraft that seats four passengers — based out of Denton.
It’s currently unknown if the passengers required transport to a hospital.