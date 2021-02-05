Two other North Texans who flew from Denton to Washington, D.C., are facing federal charges after allegedly entering the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 riot, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Court records show Katherine “Katie” Schwab and Jason Lee Hyland were arrested Feb. 1 and 2, respectively, after turning themselves in to federal agents. Criminal complaints allege the two were among a group that traveled from Denton to Washington, D.C., on Jan. 5 to attend a rally for then-President Donald Trump the next day. They have since been released.
Five people flew on the private plane from Denton, according to court records, but only the three who have been arrested and charged have been identified by federal agents. Jenna Ryan, a real estate broker from Carrollton, was the first to be arrested on Jan. 15. The three are charged with knowingly and unlawfully entering or remaining in a restricted building or grounds and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.
The criminal complaints show screenshots taken from surveillance footage within the Capitol Building showing Schwab and Hyland inside. In a Facebook post, Schwab allegedly responded to another person saying she got “a little further than” the steps of the Capitol.
During an interview, she told agents she was pushed through the original set of doors of the Capitol and was being crushed by the crowd due to her small stature. The criminal complaint says she was able to exit the building after a Capitol police officer pointed out an exit to her.
Hyland allegedly asked an officer if he could walk inside the building, to which the officer responded “everyone else is,” according to the complaint. In the interview, Hyland described the walk up to the building as a “funnel” with officers holding the doors open at the top of the stairs. He alleged he was inside for “a very short time” and exited after hearing “a loud bang, similar to a flash bang.”
Ryan made several social media posts documenting her venture to D.C. and the events of Jan. 6. Schwab told agents some of the words Ryan was using in her posts were “very bad” and that some of the videos made the group “look bad.”
In an interview with federal agents, Hyland said he was the one who arranged the private flight, labeled “Patriot flight” in a message to the group, the complaint says.
One message to the group read: “Thanks for joining me to DC to stand up for America. This will be historic — no matter the outcome. We will leave from us trinity hanger at Denton Airport tomorrow the 5th at 3:00 p.m. Plan to arrive 15 minutes early … Ps. Please register for the events on the 6th at trumpmarch.com.”
According to both criminal complaints, the group attended Trump’s rally until about 10:30 a.m. before walking to the Capitol building for another event slated for 1 p.m. Because nothing was happening at the time they arrived, four of them returned to the hotel, and the fifth person stayed at the Capitol.
The Denton Record-Chronicle spoke with one of the travelers, Brian Miller, over the phone on Jan. 14. Miller said he stayed around the Capitol while the group returned to their hotel.
“Jenna Ryan and Katie and the rest of the guys ended up taking one of those bicycles with a trailer [back to the hotel],” Miller said. “They all jumped in, but it would’ve been very hard for [me] to jump in so I stayed behind. There’s a lot of history [in D.C.]. I decided I wanted to go check out to see what was around, monuments and all that. … [The FBI] weren’t concerned about me because I was not inside the building.”
Hyland and Schwab have been released as they await trial. In court filings, part of Schwab's release conditions demand she remain at home. Part of Hyland's conditions of release include no contact with anyone who is associated with his charges. In a filing, Hyland's attorney requested he be allowed to communicate with Schwab because they were living with each other at the time of the bond hearing.
Criminal charges have been announced for more than 175 people in connection with the riot at the Capitol. Ten people have been arrested in North Texas on federal charges from the riot. A California man with family in Denton County was arrested in Corinth on Jan. 29.
The Jan. 6 riot led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol officer.