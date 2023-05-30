OXON HILL, Md. — Allen’s Faizan Zaki and Keller’s Brihasa Veduru advanced to Wednesday’s quarterfinals in the Scripps National Spelling Bee after three challenging preliminary rounds Tuesday.

Faizan correctly spelled “kapparah,” a symbolic ceremony practiced by some Orthodox Jews to show atonement for sins on the eve of Yom Kippur.

