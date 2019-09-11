At least two more candidates, both Republicans, hope to unseat U.S. Rep. Michael Burgess, R-Pilot Point, in the 2020 primary elections.
Burgess has served the 26th Congressional District since 2002.
Jack Wyman of Highland Village is hosting a campaign kickoff event from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday in Denton at the Patterson-Appleton Arts Center — 400 E. Hickory St. Wyman has worked as a state legislator in Maine, a lobbyist, spokesman, school board member and pastor, according to his campaign website.
Jason Mrochek of Frisco will host a town hall on Saturday in Aubrey to discuss the Medicare Access and CHIP Re-authorization Act at the Isabella Clubhouse — 1409 S. Peach Drive. Mrochek is an Army veteran and graduate of the U.S. Military Academy. He has since worked as a consultant and analyst for several consulting firms, according to his campaign website.
Mat Pruneda, D-Denton, previously announced his candidacy for the same seat.