Two men were arrested in connection with a shooting near the University of North Texas that sent two students to the hospital, according to UNT police.
The shooting just before 2 a.m. on April 18 happened in a parking lot behind the Kappa Sigma fraternity house, 1009 Maple St. Police responded to an aggravated assault around 1:43 a.m. that Sunday after witnesses reported an altercation between fraternity members and unknown individuals.
Two people went to a nearby hospital with gunshot wounds following the shooting.
The suspects, 21-year-old Jared Michael Harrison and 20-year-old Terrance Ezekiel McGill, were arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the shooting.
The two men from Arlington have no known connection to UNT, and police say they believe the shooting was a random, isolated incident.
Harrison was booked into the Denton County Jail on May 27 and posted a $75,000 bail the same day. McGill was booked into the county jail Thursday on the same bail amount.
One of the students was treated and released soon after, and the second student remained in the hospital.