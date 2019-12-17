The Denton Housing Authority announced this week that Denton attorney Derbha Jones and Joe Mulroy, a retired business owner, have been appointed by Denton Mayor Chris Watts to serve as board commissioners.
They join current commissioners Sheryl English, a real estate agent; Pat Smith, executive director of Serve Denton; and Beverly Bryant, a resident representative.
The authority administers the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's voucher program and manages several affordable housing developments in the city.
More information can be found at dentonhousingauthority.com.