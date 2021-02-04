Two civilians were injured and two Corinth Police Department officers were placed on administrative duty following a shooting late Tuesday, a department spokesperson said.
Corinth police spokesperson Capt. Jimmie Gregg said the Texas Rangers are investigating the department's use of force following a shooting Tuesday. Police returned fire on an armed man in the 2600 block of Nash Drive.
According to a news release, Corinth police were dispatched to a call about a reckless driver following a 911 call at 8:20 p.m. on the Interstate 35E service road near Swisher Road. The vehicle was described as a Ford F-150 pickup truck, which police located in the 2600 block of Nash Drive about two miles away from the service road.
The release says police approached a man at a home in the neighborhood who was “immediately confrontational.” Gregg confirmed he was the “uncooperative, armed” individual from the 911 call about a motorist potentially driving while intoxicated.
Police attempted to calm the man and de-escalate the situation when they noticed a holster on the man’s waist, according to the release. The armed man didn’t comply and police used “a less-lethal device” to stop him, which was unsuccessful.
Gregg said he couldn’t say what device was used because the Texas Rangers are conducting their own investigation into the officers’ use of force. The Texas Rangers are routinely called to investigate the use of force incidents from law enforcement agencies.
When asked the same question, a Texas Rangers spokesperson said no additional information will be released pending the investigation.
The man fired a handgun at officers, who then returned fire, the release says. The man was shot and taken into custody.
According to the release, police provided the man with medical attention until paramedics arrived. He and a woman at the residence who was also injured were taken to Medical City Denton and were in stable condition as of Wednesday. None of the responding officers were injured.
Gregg referred questions about how many times the man was shot, the woman’s involvement, injuries and how she obtained the injuries to the Texas Rangers, who declined to answer and cited the ongoing investigation.
Gregg said upon the man’s release, he will be arrested and charged with three counts of aggravated assault on a public servant.