Two people charged in separate cases of killing relatives this year were indicted for murder Thursday by a Denton County grand jury.
Aneez Raza, 21, accused of shooting dead his father in Oak Point in June, was indicted for first-degree murder. As was Anton Thorp, who Denton police said in September called 911 to say he shot his fiancee.
Both cases made headlines around North Texas. Thorp’s victim, Bridgette Antoinette Forte, was the fourth murder victim in Denton for 2019.
In the Raza case, the death of Jawaid Khan Raza was the second killing in one day in the rural subdivision of Cross Oak Ranch. Earlier that day, June 8, Oak Point police said Donald Nelson killed Maria Nelson before turning a gun on himself. The killing of Jawaid Raza happened just a few blocks away.
In the years leading up to Jawaid Raza's death, Oak Point police answered 13 calls at the Raza residence beginning in 2012. Police Chief Mike Shackleford said six of those were disturbance calls.
Denton police said officers were called to the 3100 block of Kappwood Court on Sept. 20 for a welfare check. Before officers arrived, police said Thorp called 911 again and told dispatchers he killed Forte. Police said they found Forte dead at the scene.
Thorp, who turned 40 Friday, was booked into the Denton County Jail two days after the shooting and made his $50,000 bond the next day, bond records show.
Authorities booked Raza into the Denton County Jail the day of the shooting. He was still in the jail on Friday, with a $250,000 bond for this murder charge.
Neither of the men had court dates scheduled as of Friday.