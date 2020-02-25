Two gas wells on property along Shady Oaks Drive between South Loop 288 and Woodrow Lane were recently capped.
McCormack Commercial, the company that has owned the 400-acre tract since 1993, announced the decision to cap the wells Tuesday. Up until a few weeks ago, the wells were still producing.
"After talking with members of the community, we reached the decision to cap the two gas wells located on our property," Danny McCormack, principal of the company, said in a news release. "We have been part of the Denton community for many years, and we want to continue to be good neighbors."
A 98-acre section of the 400 acres is up for a rezoning designation in March to change it from light industrial and office space to mixed-use regional.
Plans for the property are not yet finalized.