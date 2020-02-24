Five years after a deadly Christmas Eve wreck where one motorist stood accused of manslaughter for using FaceTime while he drove, the day meant to bring closure almost didn’t happen.
Before a grieving mother described the last moments of her 5-year-old daughter’s life and before another grieving mother watched her 25-year-old son being taken into custody, a plea bargain in the manslaughter case against Garrett Wilhelm nearly fell apart Monday morning.
District Judge Margaret Barnes went over the agreement before calling the hearing to order. Early in her review, she quietly asked the parents of Moriah Modisette, who was killed in the wreck, to approach the bench. She wanted to make sure James and Bethany Modisette understood the agreement and to remind them there still could be a trial in the case.
A Denton County grand jury indicted Wilhelm on a charge of manslaughter after reviewing the facts from the crash on Dec. 24, 2014. Wilhelm, then 20 years old, was traveling south on Interstate 35W from Gainesville to his parents’ home in Keller when, at mile marker 81, he apparently failed to see traffic had stopped in the lane in front of him. His SUV went up and over the back of the Modisette family car, killing Moriah and seriously injuring James, Bethany and Moriah’s older sister, Isabella. The video chat app FaceTime was running on Wilhelm’s iPhone at the time of the wreck.
At one time, the Denton County District Attorney’s Office had offered a plea bargain with a lesser charge, criminally negligent homicide, but the defense didn’t accept the deal.
A few minutes after visiting with the parents, Barnes called attorneys for both the prosecution and the defense to the bench to review the final terms for $60,000 in victim restitution, which were not announced previously.
Felony prosecutor Paul Hiemke turned to consult with the Modisettes about the restitution calculations. Bethany Modisette moaned audibly.
Another round of negotiations ensued before both the prosecution and defense went into the judge’s chambers to confer.
A full 50 minutes after the hearing was scheduled to begin, Barnes opened the proceedings and sentenced Wilhelm to 110 days in the Denton County jail and five years’ probation. She also granted him deferred adjudication.
Under deferred adjudication, if he completes his sentence and pays the restitution, he will not be convicted of the felony, but it will remain on his record. By pleading guilty, however, he could face the full penalty for manslaughter, a second-degree felony carrying a a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a $10,000 fine, if he does not complete the terms of the plea deal.
Before he was taken into custody, Wilhelm stood before the Modisettes and more than a dozen of their friends and family members to ask for forgiveness.
“Every day, to and from work, I pass by the spot and think about what took place and the harm it brought to your family,” Wilhelm said, reading from a letter he wrote to the family.
Saying that he thinks about Moriah every day, he pledged to commit his life to saving other lives.
“I pray one day you can find it in your hearts to forgive me,” he said.
James Modisette sat in the witness stand and closed his eyes for a long time before opening them to address Wilhelm.
“I really don’t know what to say to you, man,” he said. “If it weren’t for Jesus, I wouldn’t be standing here right now looking at you.”
He closed his eyes again and paused before leaving the witness stand.
When it was her turn to speak, Bethany Modisette also faced Wilhelm and the dozen or so family members and friends who came in his support.
She wasn’t sure Wilhelm would listen to all her words, she said, but she hoped he could have her letter to read and consider while he was in jail.
She walked everyone in the courtroom through the horrible events on what was supposed to be a happy day, including chiding herself for being worried about a run in Moriah’s tights on the way to a holiday celebration.
“It was the worst horror movie ever, and I keep seeing it,” she said.
She told Wilhelm she could honestly understand the mistake he made, but that it didn’t seem fair his punishment was the minimum while she was forced to go on with her life without pieces of her heart.
Bethany Modisette ended by sharing memories of Moriah. She was a happy baby, but she also was particular about who held her and sleeping over at anyone but her aunt’s house. As she grew, Moriah had to fix her hair just so, and much like her father, Bethany Modisette said, Moriah looked in the mirror a million times to make sure it was just so.
“She loved to play jokes on people,” she said. “She loved to sing, especially her favorite song from Frozen, ‘Let It Go,’ at the top of a box at the top of her lungs.
“That is what you took away from me,” Bethany Modisette added.