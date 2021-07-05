Two people drowned in a boating accident at Lewisville Lake on July Fourth, the city of Highland village said in a news release Monday.
Highland Village dispatchers were notified of the accident just before 8 p.m. Sunday. The two passengers, who were not wearing life preservers, were thrown from a boat near Pilot Knoll Park and did not resurface, according to the release.
Search crews found the two people dead at 12:30 a.m. Monday.
Highland Village Fire Department and Police Department, the Lewisville Fire Department dive team, Flower Mound Fire Department, Denton County Emergency Services District 1, Denton County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Texas Parks and Wildlife game warden responded to the scene.