Little Elm police say they will charge about two dozen high school students in connection with the Braswell High School fights last week that bloodied a teacher’s nose and sent one student to a hospital.

By the end of the school day Thursday, police had charged and detained six juvenile students and arrested one adult student, Little Elm police Capt. Larry Denison said Friday. He said 19 more students will be charged and taken to Denton County Juvenile Detention Center in the coming week.

Of the seven students already detained, five juveniles and one 17-year-old were charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury and rioting. One juvenile was charged with assault on a public servant, which is a third-degree felony. The other 19 will be charged with misdemeanor assault causing bodily injury and rioting, Denison said.